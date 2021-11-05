e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Price Target Raised to $39.00 at Citigroup

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered e.l.f. Beauty from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised e.l.f. Beauty from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.22.

NYSE:ELF opened at $30.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.88 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.99. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1-year low of $18.55 and a 1-year high of $33.38.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.15. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 3.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 10,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $311,147.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 125,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $4,143,211.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 275,497 shares of company stock valued at $8,946,532. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter worth $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 56.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter worth $138,000. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter worth $206,000. 87.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

