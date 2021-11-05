e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Price Target Increased to $37.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ELF. Citigroup boosted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.22.
Shares of NYSE ELF traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.10. The stock had a trading volume of 11,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,328. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.88 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.99. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52-week low of $18.55 and a 52-week high of $33.38.
In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 44,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total value of $1,466,422.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 10,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $311,147.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 275,497 shares of company stock worth $8,946,532. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,568,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 503,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,510,000 after purchasing an additional 8,037 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter valued at $1,818,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 214.5% in the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 143,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 97,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 11.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 664,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,822,000 after purchasing an additional 66,732 shares during the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile
e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.
