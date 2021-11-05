e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Price Target Increased to $37.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ELF. Citigroup boosted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.22.

Shares of NYSE ELF traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.10. The stock had a trading volume of 11,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,328. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.88 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.99. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52-week low of $18.55 and a 52-week high of $33.38.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.15. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 3.71%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 44,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total value of $1,466,422.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 10,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $311,147.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 275,497 shares of company stock worth $8,946,532. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,568,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 503,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,510,000 after purchasing an additional 8,037 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter valued at $1,818,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 214.5% in the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 143,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 97,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 11.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 664,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,822,000 after purchasing an additional 66,732 shares during the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

