e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Given New $40.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) had its target price lifted by DA Davidson from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ELF. Citigroup raised their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised e.l.f. Beauty from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.22.
NYSE ELF traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.10. The stock had a trading volume of 9,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,328. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.28 and its 200 day moving average is $28.99. e.l.f. Beauty has a twelve month low of $18.55 and a twelve month high of $33.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.88 and a beta of 2.03.
In other news, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 10,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $311,147.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 125,324 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $4,143,211.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 275,497 shares of company stock worth $8,946,532. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELF. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 56.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter valued at $138,000. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.
e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile
e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.
