e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Given New $40.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) had its target price lifted by DA Davidson from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ELF. Citigroup raised their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised e.l.f. Beauty from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.22.

NYSE ELF traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.10. The stock had a trading volume of 9,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,328. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.28 and its 200 day moving average is $28.99. e.l.f. Beauty has a twelve month low of $18.55 and a twelve month high of $33.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.88 and a beta of 2.03.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 3.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 10,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $311,147.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 125,324 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $4,143,211.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 275,497 shares of company stock worth $8,946,532. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELF. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 56.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter valued at $138,000. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

