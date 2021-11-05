Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Dynatrace’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is $0.16. Dynatrace reported earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Dynatrace will report full-year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.83. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Dynatrace.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $226.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Dynatrace’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis.

DT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Dynatrace from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Dynatrace from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.55.

In other Dynatrace news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total transaction of $4,183,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 37,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total value of $2,308,001.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,157,092.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,498 shares of company stock valued at $10,399,602 in the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DT. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 4,617.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DT stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.68. The stock had a trading volume of 41,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,746,726. Dynatrace has a 52 week low of $33.83 and a 52 week high of $80.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a PE ratio of 277.07, a PEG ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.39.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

