DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Price Target Cut to $45.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

DXC has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on DXC Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of DXC Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DXC Technology from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on DXC Technology from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded DXC Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.92.

DXC stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.38. 25,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,405,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $18.03 and a 1-year high of $44.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.70. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.38.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. DXC Technology had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 14.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 1,247 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.10 per share, with a total value of $50,004.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 1,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.99 per share, for a total transaction of $48,983.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 15,246 shares of company stock worth $583,434 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in DXC Technology by 13,800.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 291.3% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in DXC Technology by 59.6% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

