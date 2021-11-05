Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) Given a €45.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DUE. Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €37.00 ($43.53) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €43.60 ($51.29).

Get Dürr Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of ETR:DUE opened at €39.38 ($46.33) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €39.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of €37.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion and a PE ratio of 134.86. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €25.26 ($29.72) and a 12-month high of €44.08 ($51.86).

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.