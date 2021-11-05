Dufry’s (DUFRY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Dufry (OTCMKTS:DUFRY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DUFRY. Royal Bank of Canada raised Dufry from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Dufry in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:DUFRY opened at $5.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57. Dufry has a 1 year low of $4.19 and a 1 year high of $7.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.73.

Dufry AG engages in the travel retail business. It operates through the following segments: Europe and Africa; Middle East, Asia, and Australia; Latin America; North America; and Distribution Centers. The company was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

