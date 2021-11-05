Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $2.98 Per Share

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Ducommun in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now expects that the aerospace company will earn $2.98 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.87. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Ducommun’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.69 EPS.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Ducommun had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 10.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Ducommun in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.20.

DCO stock opened at $51.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $616.98 million, a P/E ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.07. Ducommun has a one year low of $35.50 and a one year high of $65.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.18.

In other Ducommun news, VP Rose F. Rogers sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total value of $126,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ducommun by 147.1% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 60,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after buying an additional 35,789 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ducommun by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ducommun by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ducommun in the 3rd quarter worth about $342,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Ducommun by 209.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 77,139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 52,230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

