DubaiCoin (DBIX) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $552,181.00

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. During the last week, DubaiCoin has traded up 1,027.6% against the dollar. DubaiCoin has a total market cap of $5.12 million and approximately $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DubaiCoin coin can now be bought for $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.86 or 0.00041606 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00025238 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001476 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00005764 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin Coin Profile

DubaiCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

