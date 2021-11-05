Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Price Target Increased to C$19.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DREUF has been the topic of several other reports. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.25 to C$17.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.34.

Get Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

DREUF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,220. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.34 and its 200-day moving average is $12.53.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. It provides investors the opportunity to invest in a Canadian focused, industrial real estate investment trust. The firm owns and manages a portfolio of light industrial properties located in primary and secondary markets across Canada.

Recommended Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.