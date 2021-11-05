Draper Esprit VCT’s (DEVC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Draper Esprit VCT (LON:DEVC) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 1,014 ($13.25) price target on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,014 ($13.25) price target on shares of Draper Esprit VCT in a research note on Thursday.

Get Draper Esprit VCT alerts:

Shares of Draper Esprit VCT stock traded up GBX 1.25 ($0.02) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 51.50 ($0.67). 4,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,295. Draper Esprit VCT has a 1-year low of GBX 35 ($0.46) and a 1-year high of GBX 53 ($0.69). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 48.69 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 49.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £74.88 million and a PE ratio of 6.36.

Draper Esprit VCT plc is a venture capital fund manager. It is a Venture Capital Trust. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in early venture, mid venture, and late venture. The fund prefers investing in growth capital. It invests in health care and software and services. The fund seeks to invest in United Kingdom.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Draper Esprit VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Draper Esprit VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.