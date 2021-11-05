DPRating Achieves Market Cap of $761,534.83 (RATING)

DPRating (CURRENCY:RATING) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 5th. One DPRating coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. DPRating has a total market capitalization of $761,534.83 and approximately $29,673.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DPRating has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DPRating alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.40 or 0.00054230 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003097 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.86 or 0.00244987 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000570 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00012968 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004702 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.44 or 0.00096520 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DPRating Profile

DPRating is a coin. It launched on May 31st, 2018. DPRating’s total supply is 9,362,961,677 coins and its circulating supply is 2,140,429,993 coins. The official website for DPRating is token.dprating.com . DPRating’s official message board is medium.com/@dprating . DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DPRating is a quantitative crypto rating agency founded in May 2017. Since its inception, DPRating has released a comprehensive ICO rating model, SmartICO, and conducted in-depth rating for dozens of projects. DPRating has gone on to improve and expand its ratings into three models with different concentrations: Embryo, Growth, and Mature. Each model is adapted to evaluate projects in different development phases. In the future, it will continue to refine these models to achieve more accurate and scientific results. Apart from the quantitative ratings, DPRating's services also include due diligence investigation, ranking lists (Code audits and quality of token listings across different exchanges ), and indexes (DPC and BVIX). “

Buying and Selling DPRating

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DPRating directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DPRating should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DPRating using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DPRating Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DPRating and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.