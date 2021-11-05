DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Director Shona L. Brown Sells 1,250 Shares

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.74, for a total value of $248,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

DASH stock opened at $207.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $206.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.91. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.13 and a 12-month high of $256.09. The company has a market cap of $70.10 billion and a PE ratio of -28.07.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Equities analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 2.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 7.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 4.0% in the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 40.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on DoorDash in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on DoorDash from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Susquehanna raised their price target on DoorDash from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on DoorDash from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on DoorDash from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DoorDash presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.65.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

