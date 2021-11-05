DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Director Shona L. Brown Sells 1,250 Shares

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.74, for a total value of $248,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
DASH stock opened at $207.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $206.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.91. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.13 and a 12-month high of $256.09. The company has a market cap of $70.10 billion and a PE ratio of -28.07.
DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Equities analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on DoorDash in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on DoorDash from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Susquehanna raised their price target on DoorDash from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on DoorDash from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on DoorDash from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DoorDash presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.65.
DoorDash Company Profile
DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.
Featured Article: What is the Rule of 72?
Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.