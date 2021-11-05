Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Trading Up 8.6% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)’s share price was up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $43.25 and last traded at $42.97. Approximately 1,320 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 180,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.58.

The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.58. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 5.30%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DFIN shares. B. Riley upped their price target on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.25.

In related news, CEO Daniel Leib sold 31,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total transaction of $1,076,538.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,129,839.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 12.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 54.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,771,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,408 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 78.5% during the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,598,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,741,000 after purchasing an additional 702,859 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 78.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 423,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,980,000 after purchasing an additional 186,284 shares during the period. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the second quarter valued at $5,610,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 2.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,310,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,232,000 after purchasing an additional 133,844 shares during the period. 88.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:DFIN)

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the United States and International segments. The United States segment comprises capital markets, investment markets, and language solutions and other. The International segment focuses on working with international investment market clients on capital market offerings and regulatory compliance related activities within the United States.

