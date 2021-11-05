Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Holdings Raised by Annandale Capital LLC

Annandale Capital LLC grew its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 233.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the quarter. Annandale Capital LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 2,041.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

DLTR stock traded up $3.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $111.19. The stock had a trading volume of 51,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,648,580. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.26 and a 1-year high of $120.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.23 and a 200 day moving average of $101.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.81.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

DLTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group cut Dollar Tree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet upgraded Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.69.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

