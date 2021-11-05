Dogecoin (DOGE) Market Capitalization Tops $34.47 Billion

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. Over the last week, Dogecoin has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar. One Dogecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000429 BTC on major exchanges. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $34.47 billion and $1.71 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $198.34 or 0.00325548 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00005162 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001133 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000607 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 131,984,159,972 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Dogecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

