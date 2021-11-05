Diversicare Healthcare Services (OTCMKTS:DVCR) Trading 0.1% Higher

Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DVCR) shares traded up 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.99 and last traded at $9.96. 25,144 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 18,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

The company has a market capitalization of $69.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.69.

Diversicare Healthcare Services (OTCMKTS:DVCR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $111.27 million during the quarter. Diversicare Healthcare Services had a net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 34.72%.

Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc provides post-acute care services. The firm offers services to patients and residents including skilled nursing, ancillary health care services and assisted living. It also provides long-term care centres and rehabilitative, nutritional, respiratory and other specialized ancillary services.

