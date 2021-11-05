Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Upgraded to Buy at Seaport Research Partners

Seaport Research Partners upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $138.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DFS. Zacks Investment Research cut Discover Financial Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Discover Financial Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a neutral rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, upgraded Discover Financial Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $130.32.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Shares of DFS opened at $114.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $67.38 and a 52-week high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 39.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 21st that allows the company to repurchase $2.40 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

In related news, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total value of $396,576.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total value of $2,720,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.