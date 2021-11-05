Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Lifted to “Buy” at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $138.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

DFS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $154.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. raised Discover Financial Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Stephens increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $130.32.

DFS opened at $114.48 on Tuesday. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $67.38 and a fifty-two week high of $135.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.09 and a 200-day moving average of $121.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $33.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.72.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.01. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 39.15%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

Discover Financial Services announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 21st that permits the company to repurchase $2.40 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total transaction of $2,720,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total value of $396,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 84.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

