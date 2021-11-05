Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stock Holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,707 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.16% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals worth $2,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $11,031,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 32.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 458,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,323,000 after buying an additional 112,796 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $79,995,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 3,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $712,000. 55.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NGM stock opened at $20.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.11 and a 200-day moving average of $21.83. NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $32.12. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 1.81.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.13). NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 149.51% and a negative return on equity of 36.71%. The company had revenue of $16.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NGM. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised NGM Biopharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NGM Biopharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.09.

In related news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 15,000 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $390,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Hsiao D. Lieu sold 2,000 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $44,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,107,500. Insiders own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

