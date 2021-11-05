Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 73.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,550 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $3,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KL. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. 49.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. National Bankshares downgraded Kirkland Lake Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. National Bank Financial downgraded Kirkland Lake Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$61.00 to C$52.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.97.

NYSE KL opened at $41.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.32. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 12-month low of $31.72 and a 12-month high of $50.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.63.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $666.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.31 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 33.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th were issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.99%.

Kirkland Lake Gold Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake MIne. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

