Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $3 Million Stock Position in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,225 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in QIAGEN were worth $3,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of QIAGEN in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in QIAGEN during the first quarter worth $190,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in QIAGEN during the second quarter worth $220,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in QIAGEN by 7.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in QIAGEN during the second quarter worth $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.02% of the company’s stock.

Get QIAGEN alerts:

QGEN opened at $55.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.79 and its 200-day moving average is $51.00. QIAGEN has a 1-year low of $45.33 and a 1-year high of $59.00.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. QIAGEN had a net margin of 21.92% and a return on equity of 21.31%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that QIAGEN will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Cheuvreux downgraded QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.53 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on QIAGEN in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.53 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on QIAGEN from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.01.

QIAGEN Profile

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for QIAGEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QIAGEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.