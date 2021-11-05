Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $2.62 Million Stake in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 171,463 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $2,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 181.0% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,555,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,895 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in Veracyte by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 116,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after acquiring an additional 46,909 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Veracyte by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 233,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,347,000 after acquiring an additional 93,344 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Veracyte by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 7,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Veracyte by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 127,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,078,000 after acquiring an additional 9,948 shares in the last quarter.

Get Veracyte alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VCYT opened at $52.50 on Friday. Veracyte, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.87 and a 12 month high of $86.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.98 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.66.

In related news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 12,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total value of $633,442.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,509.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Karin Eastham sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32,978.71, for a total value of $145,106,324.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 21,431 shares of company stock valued at $145,965,291 in the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VCYT. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Veracyte from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Veracyte from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Veracyte from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Veracyte from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veracyte currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT).

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.