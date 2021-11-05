Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Trading 8.8% Higher

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)’s share price traded up 8.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $281.00 and last traded at $279.18. 1,790 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 200,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $256.55.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.40.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $209.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $8.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $8.27. Dillard’s had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 21.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Dillard’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently -29.30%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Dillard’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Dillard’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Dillard’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Dillard’s by 373.3% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Dillard’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

About Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS)

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

