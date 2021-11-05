Digiwage (WAGE) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.00

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded down 20.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. Digiwage has a market capitalization of $35,071.56 and approximately $2.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Digiwage has traded 39.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Digiwage coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Digiwage Coin Profile

WAGE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Digiwage is coin.digiwage.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Digiwage is a POS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Digiwage team aims to create a decentralized workplace hub for developers, entrepreneurs, block-chain enthusiasts, startups and resources where each of them find solutions corresponding to their current projects or kick start new projects. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Digiwage

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digiwage should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digiwage using one of the exchanges listed above.

