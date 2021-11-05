DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Price Target Increased to $115.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $65.00 to $115.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.19% from the stock’s previous close.

DOCN has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DigitalOcean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DigitalOcean has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.80.

NASDAQ DOCN opened at $105.32 on Friday. DigitalOcean has a 1-year low of $35.35 and a 1-year high of $105.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.98.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $111.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.84 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DigitalOcean will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ah Capital Management, L.L.C. sold 206,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $10,972,223.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 64,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total transaction of $5,596,924.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 400,192 shares of company stock worth $24,977,114.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in DigitalOcean during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in DigitalOcean during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in DigitalOcean during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in DigitalOcean during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in DigitalOcean by 306.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.75% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

