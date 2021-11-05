DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Given New $120.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) had its price target upped by research analysts at KeyCorp from $106.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.94% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on DigitalOcean from $65.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on DigitalOcean from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on DigitalOcean from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America increased their price target on DigitalOcean from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on DigitalOcean from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.10.

NASDAQ DOCN opened at $105.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.98. DigitalOcean has a fifty-two week low of $35.35 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $111.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that DigitalOcean will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DigitalOcean news, major shareholder Ah Capital Management, L.L.C. sold 206,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $10,972,223.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total value of $1,373,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 400,192 shares of company stock valued at $24,977,114 over the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCN. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter worth about $1,263,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter valued at about $598,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,060,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,281,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. 30.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

