DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Announces Earnings Results

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 155.43% and a negative return on equity of 28.76%. The firm had revenue of $179.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 258.3% on a year-over-year basis.

DRH stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,932,247. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1 year low of $4.85 and a 1 year high of $11.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.79.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DiamondRock Hospitality stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 63.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 843,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 327,398 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.40% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $8,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DRH. Raymond James dropped their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Truist Securities raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DiamondRock Hospitality currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

