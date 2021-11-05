Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target Increased to $125.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FANG. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $108.80.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $112.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.57. Diamondback Energy has a 52-week low of $24.57 and a 52-week high of $116.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.47.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.21%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.8% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 134,134 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $12,594,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 65.6% in the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 111,745 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $10,492,000 after buying an additional 44,263 shares in the last quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.0% in the second quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 159,890 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $15,012,000 after buying an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 32.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,140 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after buying an additional 7,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 683,953 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $64,215,000 after buying an additional 10,905 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

