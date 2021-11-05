Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $11.38 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Diamondback Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $11.38 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $11.15. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.68 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $4.83 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.62 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $18.40 EPS.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 165.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FANG. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TD Securities increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $112.76 on Friday. Diamondback Energy has a fifty-two week low of $24.57 and a fifty-two week high of $116.39. The firm has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.21%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,004 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 12,860 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 118,139 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $11,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Finally, Montgomery Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,718 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,991,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

