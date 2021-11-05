DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share by the shipping company on Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th.

DHT has increased its dividend by 575.0% over the last three years. DHT has a payout ratio of -72.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect DHT to earn $0.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.6%.

NYSE:DHT opened at $6.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.08. DHT has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $7.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -317.50 and a beta of -0.35.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $45.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.14 million. DHT had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 1.74%. Equities analysts forecast that DHT will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DHT has been the subject of several research reports. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price target on shares of DHT in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of DHT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DHT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.20.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DHT stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) by 39.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,648 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,720 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in DHT were worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

