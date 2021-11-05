Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Upgraded to Neutral by Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has €7.20 ($8.47) target price on the transportation company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on DLAKY. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. AlphaValue lowered Deutsche Lufthansa to a reduce rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from €7.14 ($8.40) to €8.00 ($9.41) in a research report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Lufthansa currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.79.
DLAKY stock opened at $7.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.20. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12-month low of $6.33 and a 12-month high of $15.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.11.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 476,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,163 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Deutsche Lufthansa worth $5,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
About Deutsche Lufthansa
Deutsche Lufthansa AG engages in the provision of passenger, freight, and cargo airline services. It operates through the following segments: Network Airlines, Eurowings, Logistics, Maintenance Repair Overhaul, Catering and Additional Businesses and Group Functions. The Network Airlines segment comprises Lufthansa German Airlines, SWISS, and Austrian Airlines.
