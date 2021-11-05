Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Upgraded to Neutral by Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has €7.20 ($8.47) target price on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on DLAKY. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. AlphaValue lowered Deutsche Lufthansa to a reduce rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from €7.14 ($8.40) to €8.00 ($9.41) in a research report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Lufthansa currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.79.

DLAKY stock opened at $7.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.20. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12-month low of $6.33 and a 12-month high of $15.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.11.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.16. Deutsche Lufthansa had a negative return on equity of 198.47% and a negative net margin of 44.35%. On average, research analysts forecast that Deutsche Lufthansa will post -3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 476,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,163 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Deutsche Lufthansa worth $5,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG engages in the provision of passenger, freight, and cargo airline services. It operates through the following segments: Network Airlines, Eurowings, Logistics, Maintenance Repair Overhaul, Catering and Additional Businesses and Group Functions. The Network Airlines segment comprises Lufthansa German Airlines, SWISS, and Austrian Airlines.

