Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Upgraded at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has €8.00 ($9.41) target price on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior target price of €7.14 ($8.40).

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $11.96 price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. AlphaValue lowered shares of Deutsche Lufthansa to a reduce rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.79.

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa stock opened at $7.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Deutsche Lufthansa has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $15.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.11. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.20.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.16. Deutsche Lufthansa had a negative net margin of 44.35% and a negative return on equity of 198.47%. Analysts expect that Deutsche Lufthansa will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 476,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,163 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.08% of Deutsche Lufthansa worth $5,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG engages in the provision of passenger, freight, and cargo airline services. It operates through the following segments: Network Airlines, Eurowings, Logistics, Maintenance Repair Overhaul, Catering and Additional Businesses and Group Functions. The Network Airlines segment comprises Lufthansa German Airlines, SWISS, and Austrian Airlines.

