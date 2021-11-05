Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Upgraded at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has €8.00 ($9.41) target price on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior target price of €7.14 ($8.40).
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $11.96 price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. AlphaValue lowered shares of Deutsche Lufthansa to a reduce rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.79.
Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa stock opened at $7.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Deutsche Lufthansa has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $15.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.11. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.20.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 476,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,163 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.08% of Deutsche Lufthansa worth $5,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile
Deutsche Lufthansa AG engages in the provision of passenger, freight, and cargo airline services. It operates through the following segments: Network Airlines, Eurowings, Logistics, Maintenance Repair Overhaul, Catering and Additional Businesses and Group Functions. The Network Airlines segment comprises Lufthansa German Airlines, SWISS, and Austrian Airlines.
Further Reading: Correction
Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.