Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €8.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) has been assigned a €8.00 ($9.41) target price by Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.51% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LHA. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.20 ($7.29) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €6.30 ($7.41) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group set a €4.90 ($5.76) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €7.30 ($8.59) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays set a €5.20 ($6.12) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of €6.80 ($8.00).

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa stock opened at €6.53 ($7.68) on Wednesday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a fifty-two week low of €5.37 ($6.32) and a fifty-two week high of €12.96 ($15.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 495.10, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €6.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €8.96.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

