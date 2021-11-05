Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €7.30 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Nord/LB set a €7.30 ($8.59) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LHA. Morgan Stanley set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.20 ($7.29) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.91 ($4.60) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €7.30 ($8.59) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of €6.80 ($8.00).

Shares of LHA stock opened at €6.53 ($7.68) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €6.81 and a 200-day moving average of €8.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 495.10. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1-year low of €5.37 ($6.32) and a 1-year high of €12.96 ($15.25).

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

