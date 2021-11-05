Deutsche Börse AG (ETR:DB1) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Deutsche Börse AG (ETR:DB1) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €158.34 ($186.29).

DB1 has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €178.00 ($209.41) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €164.00 ($192.94) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of ETR:DB1 traded up €2.45 ($2.88) on Friday, hitting €149.50 ($175.88). 404,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,992. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €144.66 and its 200 day moving average is €143.37. The company has a market capitalization of $27.44 billion and a PE ratio of 23.70. Deutsche Börse has a 1-year low of €124.85 ($146.88) and a 1-year high of €152.65 ($179.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.89, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

