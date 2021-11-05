Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Price Target to $230.00

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.18% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AMED. Bank of America cut Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Amedisys from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Amedisys in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Benchmark lowered their target price on Amedisys from $325.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Amedisys from $265.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.00.

NASDAQ AMED opened at $174.01 on Friday. Amedisys has a fifty-two week low of $137.82 and a fifty-two week high of $325.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $167.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.69.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The health services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. Amedisys had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amedisys will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Amedisys announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the health services provider to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Amedisys news, Director Bruce D. Perkins sold 11,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $2,106,513.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,376,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Goodwin Daniel L acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

