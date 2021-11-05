Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target to $245.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $235.00 to $245.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.74% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. KeyCorp raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Argus assumed coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.04.

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $219.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $139.94 and a twelve month high of $228.72. The company has a market cap of $58.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $203.99 and its 200 day moving average is $202.59.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 11,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.03, for a total value of $2,520,205.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter Kelly sold 127,345 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $28,658,992.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,810,540.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,389 shares of company stock valued at $39,919,493 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,687,604 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,667,296,000 after buying an additional 2,560,895 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,011,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,829,566 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,233,514,000 after buying an additional 724,435 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,874,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,832,204 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $368,899,000 after buying an additional 655,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

