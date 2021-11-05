Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Price Target to $219.00

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $212.00 to $219.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

AMG has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. raised their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. raised their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $224.83.

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $185.87 on Tuesday. Affiliated Managers Group has a 1 year low of $78.59 and a 1 year high of $191.62. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $161.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.05.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.09. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 22.12%. The firm had revenue of $575.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group will post 18.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.30%.

In related news, CEO Jay C. Horgen bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $158.01 per share, for a total transaction of $316,020.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,783 shares in the company, valued at $29,039,551.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Reuben Jeffery III bought 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $188.39 per share, with a total value of $508,653.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 257.1% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 407 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 493.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 718 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 126.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 696 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. 98.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

