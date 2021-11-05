Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give E.On (FRA:EOAN) a €12.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on EOAN. Barclays set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on shares of E.On in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on shares of E.On in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.30 ($15.65) target price on shares of E.On in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.25 ($13.24) target price on shares of E.On in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on shares of E.On in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €11.80 ($13.88).

Shares of FRA:EOAN opened at €11.25 ($13.23) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €10.93 and its 200 day moving average price is €10.51. E.On has a 12 month low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 12 month high of €10.80 ($12.71).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

