Deutsche Bank AG Trims Holdings in Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,422 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 18,513 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Ardmore Shipping were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASC. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,580 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 8,380 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,930 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 10,499 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 107.6% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 58,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 30,530 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ardmore Shipping in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $399,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,591 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. 63.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ardmore Shipping alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on ASC. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

ASC stock opened at $4.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.90. Ardmore Shipping Co. has a twelve month low of $2.98 and a twelve month high of $5.43. The firm has a market cap of $138.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 0.79.

Ardmore Shipping Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. It also owns and operates fleet of tankers. The company was founded by Anthony Gurnee on May 14, 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ardmore Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardmore Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.