Deutsche Bank AG Takes Position in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,082,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 987,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,735,000 after buying an additional 290,654 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 140.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after buying an additional 39,443 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 181,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,844,000 after buying an additional 30,110 shares during the period. 60.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ESTA. Zacks Investment Research raised Establishment Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 6th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$90.00 price objective on shares of Establishment Labs in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Establishment Labs in a report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Establishment Labs from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Establishment Labs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.60.

Establishment Labs stock opened at $79.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 4.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.03 and a beta of 1.09. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.74 and a fifty-two week high of $88.66.

In other Establishment Labs news, Director Dennis E. Condon sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $661,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $661,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of silicone breast implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other. The firm’s products include Motiva Implants, Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, Divina, and Puregraft.

