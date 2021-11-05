Deutsche Bank AG Invests $30,000 in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ING Groep by 539.8% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep during the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ING Groep by 85.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 3,671 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of ING Groep by 196.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 5,532 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ING opened at $15.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.89. ING Groep has a 1 year low of $7.04 and a 1 year high of $15.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 0.93.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. ING Groep had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 22.56%. On average, research analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a $0.478 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.82%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ING shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.51.

ING Groep Profile

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

