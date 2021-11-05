Deutsche Bank AG Has $28,000 Position in Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) by 66.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,490 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 9,026 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Genie Energy were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Genie Energy by 14.9% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 33,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in Genie Energy by 95.7% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 26,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 13,093 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Genie Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Genie Energy by 11.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 78,172 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 7,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Genie Energy by 161.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 71,809 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 44,308 shares during the last quarter. 24.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GNE stock opened at $5.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.15. The stock has a market cap of $146.43 million, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.40. Genie Energy Ltd. has a 52-week low of $4.86 and a 52-week high of $9.60.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $97.71 million for the quarter. Genie Energy had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 12.76%.

Genie Energy Company Profile

Genie Energy Ltd. engages in the provision of energy services. It operates through the following segments: Genie Retail Energy (GRE), Genie Energy Services (GES), GRE International and Genie Oil and Gas, Inc (GOGAS). The GRE segment owns and operates retail energy providers which resell electricity and natural gas to residential and business customers.

