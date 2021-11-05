Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Price Target Cut to $18.00

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DENN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Denny’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist raised Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wedbush cut their target price on Denny’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities raised Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $19.13 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Denny’s in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.22.

Get Denny's alerts:

NASDAQ:DENN opened at $16.20 on Wednesday. Denny’s has a 1 year low of $8.71 and a 1 year high of $20.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.35. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.69.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $103.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Denny’s will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President F Mark Wolfinger sold 9,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $161,884.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 796,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,059,076.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DENN. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,874,000 after buying an additional 1,211,020 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,174 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 7,890 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,027 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 18,674 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,045,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,935,000 after buying an additional 100,465 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 118.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,639 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 14,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

About Denny’s

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.