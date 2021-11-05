Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Denny’s Corp., formerly Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc., is one of the largest restaurant companies, operating moderately-priced restaurants: Denny’s, Hardee’s, Quincy’s, El Pollo Loco, Coco’s and Carrows. The company believes its restaurants benefit from the diversity of the restaurant concepts, the generally strong market positions and consumer recognition enjoyed by these chains, the benefits of a centralized support system for purchasing, menu development, human resources, management information systems, site selection, restaurant design and construction. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist raised shares of Denny’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities raised shares of Denny’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $19.13 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Denny’s in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a hold rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.22.

DENN opened at $16.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.98 and its 200 day moving average is $16.35. Denny’s has a 12-month low of $8.71 and a 12-month high of $20.02.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The company had revenue of $103.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.77 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 9.98% and a negative return on equity of 17.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Denny’s will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President F Mark Wolfinger sold 9,877 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $161,884.03. Following the sale, the president now owns 796,771 shares in the company, valued at $13,059,076.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Denny’s by 79.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Denny’s in the second quarter worth $177,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Denny’s in the second quarter worth $183,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Denny’s in the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Denny’s by 14.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

