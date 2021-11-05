Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) – Research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Denny’s in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.16. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Denny’s’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

DENN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Denny’s in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Denny’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Denny’s from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist raised shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Securities raised Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $19.13 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.22.

NASDAQ:DENN opened at $16.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.35. Denny’s has a twelve month low of $8.71 and a twelve month high of $20.02.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $103.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share.

In other news, President F Mark Wolfinger sold 9,877 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $161,884.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 796,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,059,076.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Denny’s by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Denny’s during the second quarter valued at about $177,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Denny’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $183,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Denny’s by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

