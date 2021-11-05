Dennis W. Doll Sells 3,000 Shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Stock

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) CEO Dennis W. Doll sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.45, for a total value of $301,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ MSEX opened at $101.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.72 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.44. Middlesex Water has a fifty-two week low of $65.79 and a fifty-two week high of $116.39.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.15). Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 26.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Middlesex Water will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from Middlesex Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Middlesex Water’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Middlesex Water by 17.4% during the third quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Middlesex Water in the 3rd quarter valued at $398,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 15,308 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Middlesex Water in the 3rd quarter valued at $726,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 217.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 5,968 shares during the last quarter. 70.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.

