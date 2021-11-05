Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Denison Mines had a negative net margin of 141.02% and a negative return on equity of 6.89%.

Shares of Denison Mines stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,624,209. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.50 and a beta of 2.00. Denison Mines has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $2.00.

DNN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$3.00 price target (up from C$2.50) on shares of Denison Mines in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from C$1.65 to C$2.40 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.10 to C$2.40 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Denison Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.26.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DNN. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Denison Mines by 1,594.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 127,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 119,628 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Denison Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Denison Mines by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 30,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

About Denison Mines

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

