Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Denison Mines had a negative net margin of 141.02% and a negative return on equity of 6.89%.
Shares of Denison Mines stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,624,209. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.50 and a beta of 2.00. Denison Mines has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $2.00.
DNN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$3.00 price target (up from C$2.50) on shares of Denison Mines in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from C$1.65 to C$2.40 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.10 to C$2.40 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Denison Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.26.
About Denison Mines
Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
