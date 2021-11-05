Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 595,898 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 12,081,225 shares.The stock last traded at $43.96 and had previously closed at $40.99.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DAL shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.41.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79. The company has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -315.28 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.78.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.46 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 294.36% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 199.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 163.0% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 4,641.3% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 5,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 5,616 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 4.0% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 8.2% during the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 16,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 34.8% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile (NYSE:DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

